BAN v ENG: Mustafizur Rahman falls during bowling to Joe Root

Bangladesh’s bowler Mustafizur Rahman survived an injury scare during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 match against the defending champions England at Dharamsala stadium, India.

Shakib Al Hasan – the skipper of Bangladesh – won the toss and chose to bowl first, but things didn’t go in their favor as their bowlers failed to take wickets early wickets against England.

The skipper Shakib Al Hasan brings the left-arm fast-medium bowler – Mustafizur Rahman – into the attack, at the start of the 23rd over, Mustafizur ran in to bowl from over the wicket, but the right-hand batsman Joe Root moved away at the last moment.

Unlike other bowlers, who would have continued their action during disruption, the left-arm fast-medium bowler decided to abort the action mid-leap, collapsed and fell over.

Mustafizur did get up instantly but the team’s physiotherapist was called for inspection. However, after some first aid, he got back on his feet and resumed his over.

The English team set a total of 364 runs with the loss of nine wickets for Bangladesh to chase in 50 overs.