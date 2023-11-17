David Beckham opens up on his cricketing skills

The British football legend David Beckham revealed that he considers himself more of a batter when it comes to his skills in cricket although he has decent Bowling and fielding ability as well.

As UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, the former England footballer David Beckham witnessed India vs New Zealand semifinal during the ongoing World Cup 2023.

BCCI shared an interesting Q & A session in which he was asked whether he consider himself as a batter or and all-rounder, Beckham replied:

“I used to play cricket when I was a young kid at school, and I always liked being a batter. But, I also like to bowl and I also like to field. So, maybe I am an all-rounder, but see myself more as a batter.”

In his interview, he described the atmosphere of the stadium during India vs New Zealand match as electric and incredible.

Speaking of the game, India won the match by 70 runs. Batting first, they posted 397/4 on the board and then held the Kiwis to 327.