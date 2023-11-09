England skipper Jos Buttler relishing Pakistan clash

England captain Jos Buttler shared his plans for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that defending champions England have already been officially eliminated from the ongoing 50-overs tournament. They are currently placed in seventh position with four points to their name.

The side has played eight matches and lost six of them.

The side will now take on Pakistan in their final ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match to keep its chances of qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alive.

Jos Buttler, speaking in a pre-match press conference, said his “frustrated” team is motivated to change its fortunes and leave India on a winning note.

“We haven’t performed the way we wanted to this whole trip and we’d like to leave India putting in a proper performance,” he said as quoted in a report. “I think everyone’s been frustrated, but the guys have stayed tight … the guys probably trained as hard as they trained all trip, which shows the level of commitment and desire to put things right.”

The wicketkeeper batter added, “Not playing for what we wanted to be playing for, but a really vital match for us in the grand scheme of things.”

