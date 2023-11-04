PCB announces cash reward for Fakhar Zaman

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf announced a reward for Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman for his match-winning performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten century to guide the side to a 21-run win under the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) Method. He struck 126 off 81 deliveries with eight fours and 11 maximums to his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The opener became the only fourth batter to hit 10 or more sixes in a World Cup innings.

Thanks to his blistering knock, Pakistan are in contention to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Babar Azam’s side would pin their hopes on them beating England, Sri Lanka defeating New Zealand and Afghanistan losing to Australia or South Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The PCB, in a press release, stated that Chairman Zaka Ashraf announced a cash reward of PKR1 million to Fakhar Zaman for his standout performance during a telephonic conversation.

Fakhar Zaman reportedly lauded the opening batter’s knock in Saturday’s fixture.

“Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf has lauded Fakhar Zaman’s outstanding innings of 126 not out in Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru,” he stated, “In a telephone conversation with Fakhar Zaman, Mr Zaka Ashraf praised his exceptional performance. In recognition of his stellar effort, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee has announced a reward of PKR 1 million for Fakhar.”

Moreover, the PCB chief extended his best wishes to Fakhar Zaman and the entire Pakistan team for their upcoming fixtures and expressed optimism about witnessing similar performances and success in the future.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman bags multiple records with ton against New Zealand