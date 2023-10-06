PAK vs NED: Fakhar Zaman gets trolled by Twitterati

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is being strongly criticized over his dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India against the Netherlands on Friday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Fakhar Zaman continued to disappoint fans in the fixture as he was caught off Netherlands pacer Logan van Beek’s bowling. He scored 12 runs from 15 balls with the help of three fours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Fakhar Zaman’s performance did not sit well with the fans. They lambasted him for his batting and said he should be rested for the upcoming matches.

Meet Fakhar Zaman Can’t attack in pp

Can’t Field

Cant Anchor

Can’t stay on field in pp

0 consistency

0 technique

100 PR

Gets out early and puts all the pressure on Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/g96vGTFM7S — niqqa 2.0 (@simpforhaseeb) October 6, 2023

Again,a disappointment from Fakhar Zaman😓

He’s gone after scoring 12 runs against Netherland

#PAKvsNED | #FakharZaman pic.twitter.com/VnT4knVoWA — Hassan Nawaz (@iam_hassan56) October 6, 2023

@TheRealPCB For heavens sake, axe #FakharZaman for his consistent poor batting. #AbdullahShafique & #SaudShakeel should open for #Pakistan. At least Abdullah will get out playing proper cricketing shots! @PakPMO pls step in to end the nepotism. #PAKvNED #icccricketworldcup2023 — Naokhaiz I. Afaqui (@Naokhaiz) October 6, 2023

Pakistan could make more than 300 runs if our top Batters are not out. Fakhar Zaman is not performing well and immediately he must be replaced with Abdullah Shafiq as an Opener. He is a great Batter. #PAKvsNED — Syed Khalid Mahmood (@SyedKhalidMah12) October 6, 2023

The 33-year-old has played 79 ODI for Pakistan and scored 3,284 runs.

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as the side registered an 81-run win against the Netherlands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Babar Azam’s side were dismissed for 286 in 49 overs. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scored half-centuries.

They scored 68 runs each. Mohammad Nawaz and Vice Captain Shadab Khan scored 39 and 32 respectively.

All-rounder Bas de Leede was the pick of the Netherlands bowlers as he returned with figures of 4-62 runs in nine overs.

Bas de Leede and opener Vikramjit Singh scored half-centuries but it wasn’t enough for Netherlands to secure a victory as the side were dismissed for 205 in 41 overs.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he bagged three wickets.

Pakistan will play their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on October 10 at the same venue.