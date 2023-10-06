28.9 C
PAK vs NED: Fakhar Zaman gets trolled by Twitterati

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is being strongly criticized over his dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India against the Netherlands on Friday.

Fakhar Zaman continued to disappoint fans in the fixture as he was caught off Netherlands pacer Logan van Beek’s bowling. He scored 12 runs from 15 balls with the help of three fours.

 

Fakhar Zaman’s performance did not sit well with the fans. They lambasted him for his batting and said he should be rested for the upcoming matches.

The 33-year-old has played 79 ODI for Pakistan and scored 3,284 runs.

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note as the side registered an 81-run win against the Netherlands.

 

Babar Azam’s side were dismissed for 286 in 49 overs. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel scored half-centuries.

They scored 68 runs each. Mohammad Nawaz and Vice Captain Shadab Khan scored 39 and 32 respectively.

All-rounder Bas de Leede was the pick of the Netherlands bowlers as he returned with figures of 4-62 runs in nine overs.

Bas de Leede and opener Vikramjit Singh scored half-centuries but it wasn’t enough for Netherlands to secure a victory as the side were dismissed for 205 in 41 overs.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he bagged three wickets.

Pakistan will play their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on October 10 at the same venue.

