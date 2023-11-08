Ricky Ponting’s prediction about Glenn Maxwell comes true

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday took the cricket world by storm with his outstanding double-century to help his side beat Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“The Glenn Maxwell Show” started Australia were all at sea as they were reeling at 91-7 in 18.3 overs in chase of a 292-run target.

“The Big Show” took the Afghanistan bowlers as he smashed him to all parts of the ground. He completed his double-century and sealed a semifinal spot with a six.

The right-handed batter went unbeaten 201 off 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 maximums to his name. He was supported by Australia captain Pat Cummins (12 off 68).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is pertinent to mention that legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting, who was commentating in the match with his former teammate Shane Watson and New Zealand commentator Ian Smith, made a prediction about Glenn Maxwell that turned out to be true.

When the five-time winners need five runs to win with Glenn Maxwell unbeaten at 195, the former captain predicted that the all-rounder would complete his double century and win the match for his time by hitting a six.

And the all-rounder did just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Ricky Ponting – who led Australia to wins in the 50-over World Cups in 2003 in South Africa, 2007 in the West Indies, and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy in South Africa – praised his compatriot over his performance.

I’ve watched and played a lot of cricket, and I have seen nothing like that,’ he said. “Unbelievable scenes. He was done, down and out. He couldn’t move. His whole body had cramped up. He stayed out there because he knew he had to get his team across the line, and he’s done it. Unbelievable effort.”

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: ‘It’s got to be the greatest ODI innings ever played’