Ricky Ponting hoping for another Glenn Maxwell magic

Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting said compatriot Glenn Maxwell could inspire his side to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 glory following his magnificent double-century against Afghanistan.

Glenn Maxwell played one of the most memorable knocks in 50-over cricket. Australia were on the brink of defeat while reeling at 91-7 in chase of a 292-run target.

The “Big Show” single-handedly won the game and confirmed his side’s spot in the semifinals.

The right-handed batter went unbeaten 201 off 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 maximums to his name. He was supported by Australia captain Pat Cummins (12 off 68).

Ricky Ponting, who had predicted Glenn Maxwell would reach his double-century with a match-winning six, said the latter’s innings would motivate his side to win their sixth 50-over World Cup title.

In a conversation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), said there is always a match-winner in the Australia team who could win games for them even when they are down and out.

“All the great teams that I’ve played with and all the great teams that I’ve been around have always had that belief that they can win from anywhere, and literally anywhere, even World Cup campaigns that I played in,” he said as quoted by the sport’s governing body in its article. “We had games where we probably shouldn’t have won, but someone was there with that belief to put their hand up and win the game. And that’s what I talk about with Australia in World Cups.”

The former batter – who led the side to glory in the 2003 and 2007 editions of the tournament – added, “They’ve got this knack of being able to just win the big moments and today was a huge moment as they qualify for the World Cup semi-finals now and hopefully onwards and upwards for them.”