Watch: Kusal Mendis half-century for Sri Lanka against South Africa in World Cup 2023

Kusal Mendis on Saturday scored a blistering half-century for Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India.

Kusal Mendis reached his fifty in 25 balls. He went on to score 76 off 55 balls with four fours and eight sixes to his name.

His performance went in vain as South Africa won the fixture by 102 runs.

South Africa, electing to bat first, registered the highest team total in Cricket World Cup. The side scored 428-5 with Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock scoring centuries.

It was the first time that batters scored in triple figures.

Aiden Markram scored the fastest century in the 50-over World Cup history as he reached his milestone in 49 balls. The previous record of 50 balls was held by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien.

The right-handed batter scored 106 off 54 balls with 14 boundaries and three maximums to his name.

Rassie van der Dussen was the top scorer for the side as he struck 13 fours and two sixes on his way to 108 from 110 balls. He and Quinton de Kock (100 off 84) amassed 204 runs on the second wicket.

Apart from Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and captain Dasun Shanaka struck half-centuries but it was not enough for Sri Lanka to secure a win as they were dismissed for 326 in chase of 429-run target.