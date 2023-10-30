Watch: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis falls onto stumps in Afghanistan clash

A hilarious moment involving Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis went viral during his side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Afghanistan at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Afghanistan registered its third win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The 1996 winners, being asked to bat first, were dismissed for 241 in 49.3 overs. Pathum Nissanka was the standout Sri Lanka batter as he struck five boundaries on his way to 60-ball 46.

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 39 and 36 respectively.

Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

Afghanistan successfully chased the 242-run target thanks to captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmat Shah’s fifties.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the highest scorer with 73 with six boundaries and three sixes to his name. Rahmat Shah struck seven boundaries on his way to 74-ball 62.

Hashmatullah Shahidi chipped in with his 74-ball 58 with the help of two fours and a maximum.

As match the cricketing action came under discussion, a hilarious incident took place in Afghanistan. The Sri Lanka frontman crashed and fell into the stumps while trying to collect a throw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The winners kept their chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals following the victory.

They have six points and sit in fifth place in the table, two behind New Zealand and Australia with the top four guaranteed to make the semi-finals.

