Mohammed Shami gets marriage proposal from India actress

India cricketer Mohammed Shami made news not for his impressive performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but something about his marriage.

Mohammed Shami’s turbulent marriage with his former wife Hasin Jahan has become headlines on multiple occasions. The couple got married in 2014 and were blessed with their first child, a baby daughter, the following year.

However, things went downhill as she accused the India cricket star of subjecting her to domestic violence, demanding dowry and engaging in adultery. 

The former couple ended their marriage but the saga between them continued. The court ordered the cricketer to pay monthly alimony of INR1,30,000 to provide for his ex-wife and child support. 

She was to get INR50,000 and the rest would go to child support. Despite the judgment going in her favour, the cricketer’s former wife had said that she would challenge it as the amount was insufficient. 

However, Mohammed Shami did not let his personal problems get in the way of his professional endeavours as he has proved himself a force to be reckoned with within the India cricketing fraternity. 

 

Hasin Jahan, when asked if she would wish Mohammed Shami luck for the ongoing tournament, replied negatively but hoped he performs well so he could be in the team, be financially well off and provide for her and their daughter.

Amid the pandemonium, the right-arm pacer has got a marriage proposal from Indian actress Payal Ghosh. In a tweet, the celebrity said she would marry the India cricketer provided if he improves his English-speaking skills.

It is pertinent to mention that Payal Ghosh has also extended her support to Mohammed Shami amid the accusation against the latter Hasin Jahan.

Payal Ghosh made her film debut in 2008. Since then, she has starred in number of Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films.

 

Mohammed Shami is giving performances of a lifetime as he has bagged 16 wickets from four matches at an average of 7.00, the economy of 4.30 and a strike rate of 9.75.

His best performance in the tournament was against 1996 winners Sri Lanka with his splendid figures of 5-18 in five overs.

