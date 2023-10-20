Nasser Hussain comments on Virat Kohli’s performance against Bangladesh

Former England captain Nasser Hussain shared his views on prolific India batter Virat Kohli’s performance against Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Virat Kohli proved why he is a class act when he scored a match-winning century to help the hosts maintain its perfect run in the 50-overs world championship.

Nasser Hussain talked about Virat Kohli’s form and what makes him tick especially in run chases. The former batter said he plays and adapts according to the situation.

“Virat Kohli always plays the situation and that’s why he is brilliant in run chases,” Nasser Hussain said. “He sees the situation out there in front of him, he won’t be much off the strike rate anyway because he never takes up deliveries or chews up deliveries.

“On a pitch like this if you wanted to go into another gear, if he was chasing 350, Kohli would’ve gone into another gear, but he was just making sure India got over the line as he often does.”

It is pertinent to mention that it was Virat Kohli’s first century in a World Cup game after eight years. His last ton came against arch-rivals Pakistan at Adelaide’s Adelaide Oval Stadium in the 2015 edition.

The right-handed batter has scored 259 runs from four matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup with a century and two fifties to his name. He is batting at an average of 129.50 at a strike rate of 90.24.