Paul Van Meekeren: Netherlands star who had to work as food delivery rider

The right-arm fast-medium bowler, Paul Van Meekeren, played a pivotal role in the Netherlands’ historic win over the South Africa at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala stadium, India.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the Men in Orange as it was their first-ever World cup win against a Test-playing nation.

Meekeren’s crucial performance helped his team to break the unbeaten streak of South Africa in the ICC 50-over tournament.

During the Dharamsala encounter, Van Meekeren exhibited his prowess by taking crucial wickets of the in-form South African batsman, Aiden Markram, who managed to score just one run, while the all-rounder Marco Jansen, managed to score only nine runs before his dismissal.

These crucial wickets kept Netherlands team in the game, amidst the shift in the momentum and tense battles between bat and ball.

However, it’s not just his performance that sets Van Meekeran apart in this historic feat, but his inspiring journey from a food delivery guy to contributing Netherland’s historic win in CWC 2023.

Due to the financial uncertainty in 2020, when the ICC T20 World Cup was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Meekeren took up a job as an Uber Eats food delivery driver.

Van Meekeren’s rise from adversity to his crucial contribution to a historic win is a testament to his courage and commitment to the sport he loves.

The journey from food delivery guy to being a match-winner on the international cricket stage is a narrative of unwavering dedication that resonates far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.