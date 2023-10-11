Watch: Abdullah Shafique’s old video goes viral

Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique proved why he is a sensation outside the cricket field as and an old video of him showing his entertaining side went viral on the sidelines of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The opening batter had shared a video of him singing the Roxen band’s song “Tera Mera Rishta” and playing the guitar to perfection in 2020.

He said it is his favourite song.

Still My Fav ❤️ Song. pic.twitter.com/6MHdxaIe3i — Abdullah Shafique (@imabd28) July 26, 2020

Netizens praised his singing and guitar-playing skills with their comments. Here is what they stated.

Please isi sy world cup ka anthem bnwa lyty India sy acha bna lyta — Expert hun mai (@Mai_Expert_hun) October 10, 2023

God damn, this boy is multi talented — yA X-12§ 🌗 (@Topstrikerrrr) October 10, 2023

Wow — 𝐙 (@PhirLaiAyaDil) October 10, 2023

It is pertinent to mention Abdullah Shafique made history by becoming the first Pakistan cricketer to score a century on his World Cup debut. His brilliant performance helped Babar Azam’s side beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first in batting friendly conditions. The side scored 344-9 in their 50 overs on the back of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s centuries.

Pakistan managed to successfully chase the highest target in tournament history. Green Shirts were dealt with early blows as opener Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam were dismissed early.

However, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan took the game away from Sri Lanka.

Abdullah Shafique made history by becoming first Pakistan batter to score a century on World Cup debut. He scored 113 off 103 balls with 10 boundaries and three maximums to his name.

He and Mohammad Rizwan (131 off 121) put on a 176-run partnership on the third wicket.

After Abdullah Shafique’s departure, Mohammad Rizwan amassed 95 runs with Saud Shakeel on the fourth wicket.