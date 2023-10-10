Watch: Mohammad Rizwan scores brilliant century against Sri Lanka in World Cup 2023

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan proved his mettle once again by scoring a match-winning unbeaten century against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

The wicketkeeper batter went unbeaten at 131 off 121 balls with the help of eight boundaries and three sixes. He was in immense pain as he was struggling with cramps.

Mohammad Rizwan’s knock helped Pakistan win the contest against Sri Lanka by six wickets.

Sri Lanka elected to bat in batting-friendly conditions after winning the toss. They put on a daunting total of 344-9 in their 50 overs with Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored centuries.

Kusal Mendis, who scored 76 against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, was the top scorer with 122 off 77 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and six maximums. Sadeera Samarawickrama struck 11 fours and two maximums on his way to 89-ball 108.

Opener Pathum Nissanka chipped in with his half-century as well. He scored 51 from 61 balls with seven fours and a maximum to his name.

Hasan Ali bagged four wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan, in chase of the 345-run target, were struggling at 37-2 as opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam were dismissed early.

However, Mohammad Rizwan and opener Abdullah Shafique took the game away from Sri Lanka by clubbing centuries.

Abdullah Shafique made history by becoming the first Pakistan batter to score a century on World Cup debut. He scored 113 from 103 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and three maximums.

