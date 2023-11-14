Rachin Ravindra wasn’t named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand’s star batsman who made his debut in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, notching up three centuries and played a major role in his team’s journey to the semi-finals.

During a candid interview with the World Cup’s official broadcaster, the rising star, Rachin Ravindra, shared the backstory of his ‘unique name’ – which unintentionally combines the iconic Indian batting masters Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Rachin’s father, an India’s Bengaluru native who migrated to New Zealand, revealed that the unique name was initially suggested by his wife.

However, they later discovered that Rachin’s name has unintentionally blended the initials of the legendary Indian cricketers’ Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

“When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn’t spend a lot of time discussing it. The name sounded good, was easy to spell, and short, so we decided to go with it. It was only some years later that we realised the name was a mix of Rahul and Sachin’s names. He wasn’t named with the intention to make our child a cricketer or anything of the sort,” Ravi Krishnamurthy, Ravindra’s father, said as quoted by an Indian online newspaper.

Rachin Ravindra breaking records at the age of 25

Rachin Ravindra had already eclipsed a couple of Tendulkar’s records by scoring the most World Cup runs and centuries by the age of 25.

Currently, the left-handed batsman stands at 565 runs, securing the third spot in the run-scoring charts, chasing India’s Virat Kohli and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.

As the high-stakes semi-final showdown between India and New Zealand approaches, the spotlight is undoubtedly on the Kiwi all-rounder.