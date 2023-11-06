Virat Kohli dances to wife Anushka Sharma’s song during Ind vs SA – Watch

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team, birthday boy Virat Kohli was spotted having a party on the field as he danced to Bollywood numbers during their latest World Cup fixture against South Africa.

After smashing his 49th ODI century on Sunday against South Africa, star batter of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli was spotted having a celebration of his own on the ground for his 35th birthday.

In the viral videos from Eden Gardens, Kolkata, doing rounds on the internet, Kohli seems to be having a blast while dancing to the Bollywood banger of his wife Anushka Sharma, ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’, from her movie ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ with Ranveer Singh.

In a separate video, the former skipper was captured while grooving to Shahrukh Khan’s latest chart-topper ‘Chaleya’ from his movie ‘Jawan’, and fans seem to be loving his dancing chops as much as his extraordinary batting prowess.

As for the 37th World Cup fixture on Sunday, Virat Kohli’s record 49th ODI century on his birthday and Ravindra Jadeja’s five-fer powered India to a commendable victory against South Africa.

With the eighth successive triumph, India currently leads the points table and is the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries