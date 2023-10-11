Watch: Kohli, Naveen bury hatchet in India-Afghanistan WC 2023 fixture

Prolific India batter Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq got involved in a viral moment during their sides’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq had bad blood between them. In this year’s Indian Premier League, they had a spat and their feud made news across the world.

Naveen-ul-Haq, who played from Lucknow Super Giants, engaged in a war of words with the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli. Lucknow mentor and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir tried to calm the situation but the latter had a verbal spat with him also.

The Afghanistan fast-bowler had opened up on the matter by saying he is there to play cricket, not to take abuse from anyone and no one can abuse his dignity.

Virat Kohli fans reminded him about the incident during the Afghanistan-Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture.

The duo buried the hatchet by hugging it out during the India-Afghanistan World Cup fixture on Wednesday. The video of the heartwarming moment went viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.