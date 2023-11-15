Sania Mirza’s picture with Yuvraj Singh goes viral

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took social media by storm during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with his birthday wish for tennis star Sania Mirza.

Yuvraj Singh made Sania Mirza’s joyous occasion memorable by sharing a throwback picture of them together. The visual showed them switching professions as he held a tennis racket and she held a cricket bat.

He penned a sweet message for her.

“Happy birthday Mirchi mommy,” he wrote. “May your celebrations today be loaded with a smash of surprises. Game, set, match to another amazing and blessed year ahead🕺🏼 Lots of love and best wishes always.”

Sania Mirza also came up with a quirky reply. She stated, “Thank you motuuuu. What a photo you found.”

It is pertinent to mention that they are close friends and engage in fun banters on social media.

On the professional front, Yuvraj Singh is a two-time World Cup winner whereas Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles across women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

