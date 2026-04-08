World leaders praise, thank Pakistan for securing US–Iran ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Global leaders on Wednesday praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire aimed at paving the way for dialogue.

Pakistan, which has developed close ties with Donald Trump, has recently emerged as a key channel of communication between Tehran and Washington.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed direct talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who urged him to hold off planned “destructive force” against Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Islamabad will host delegations from both the United States and Iran on Friday, following the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East.

Subsequently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed a halt to defensive operations.

“On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express my gratitude and appreciation to my dear brothers, Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir, for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region,” he said.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz thanked Pakistan for its mediation role.

I welcome the two-week ceasefire agreed by the United States and Iran last night. We thank Pakistan for its mediation. The aim now is to negotiate a lasting end to the war. We are in close coordination with our partners on this matter. — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) April 8, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the announcement of ceasefire, praising Pakistan’s efforts towards peace in the region.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister ishaq dar and thanked him for securing this initial deal. She said the door to mediation must remain open, as the underlying causes of the war remain unresolved.

The U.S.–Iran agreement on a ceasefire is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation. It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement. The Strait of Hormuz must be open… — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 8, 2026

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, stated: “Thank you, Pakistan, for the quiet, effective diplomatic role you have played in bringing about this vital ceasefire.”

New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, said: “We are grateful for the work of Pakistan, and others such as Türkiye and Egypt, in seeking a solution to the crisis.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in a joint statement, said: “We thank and support the work of negotiators, including Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, in advancing de-escalation efforts.”

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev credited Pakistan for the ceasefire, saying he welcomed the agreement reached through the mediation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

🇰🇿 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes the achievement of an agreement on a full ceasefire and truce in the #MiddleEast, reached with the mediation of Prime Minister of #Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Field Marshal Asim Munir. This… — Press Office of the President of Kazakhstan (@aqorda_press) April 8, 2026

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: “I once again extend our sincere congratulations and deep appreciation to Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the tireless and courageous diplomacy that helped bring this moment about.”

He added that Pakistan’s willingness to engage all sides “reflects the highest traditions of Muslim solidarity and international responsibility,” and said Malaysia stands ready to support such efforts.