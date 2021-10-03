Watch: World military shooting championship kicks off in Lahore

LAHORE: The 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun) 2021 got underway in Lahore on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was held in the provincial capital under the auspices of Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM), commonly known as International Military Sports Council, the military’s media wing said.

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion.

The CISM international shooting championship is being organised at Pakistan Army’s Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery. More than 50 shooters, including 41 from Russia, France, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Kenya are participating in the event with motto “Friendship Through Sports”.

Officials from Guinea, Iran and Nepal were also present at the ceremony. CISM representatives, as well as a large number of dignitaries, diplomats and spectators witnessed the colourful and impressive opening ceremony.

The ISPR said this is the second time that Pakistan is hosting this international military championship.

The contest featuring various shotgun shooting events, including trap and skeet shooting for both men and women, will continue till October 9.

