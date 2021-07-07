New ranking: World’s most powerful passports in 2021

The Henley Passport Index, which has been regularly monitoring the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006, has released the latest ranking of the world’s powerful passports in 2021.

The latest ranking was announced according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Japan is once again top of the leaderboard, with its passport offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations around the world.

In second place is Singapore which has a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 192. South Korea and Germany have been placed on the 3rd spot with visa-free access to 191 destinations.

Four countries including Italy, Finland, Luxembourg and Spain are standing on 4th position with access to 190 destinations.

The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel by the Henley Passport Index.

Pakistan’s passport is standing at 113th position with visa-free access to 32 destinations.

The best passports to hold in 2021 are: