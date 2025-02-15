web analytics
Saturday, February 15, 2025
World needs not to fear China, says President Zardari

By Web Desk
BEIJING: Lauding China’s rise on the World stage President Asif Ali Zardari has said that there was no need for the world to fear it.

In an interview to the Chinese state media during his five-day visit to the country, Zardari said “China doesn’t interfere in the internal matters of other countries”.

President Zardari said that the development demonstrated by the country was a positive thing for the world.

Zardari underscored that Beijing’s fast-paced development and transformation over the past few decades had impressed him to a great extent.

President Zardari expressed confidence over the peaceful progress of China and highlighted its history of non-interference and lasting good-neighborly relations with the country.

He remarked that individual excellence showcased by the Chinese people in their respective fields is resulting in the collective benefit of the nation.

He also reiterated strong friendly relations between Pakistan and China.

President Asif Ali Zardari reached China in the first week of February on an invitation of his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping.

