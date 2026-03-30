World of Frozen arrives at Disneyland Paris
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 30, 2026
The Walt Disney Company has officially launched its eagerly awaited “World of Frozen” at Disneyland Paris. Under the leadership of Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, the initiative marks a significant achievement in the company’s worldwide strategy. As part of the resort’s €2 billion makeover, the immersive realm debuted on Sunday, introducing guests to the fictional kingdom of Arendelle.
The setting is anchored by a towering ice mountain and Elsa’s palace, which overlooks a Nordic-style settlement. As part of this broader development, Walt Disney Studios Park has undergone a major transformation to become Disney Adventure World. Disney showcased what it described as the largest expansion in the park’s 32-year history (since its opening in 2002) at an event that attracted notable visitors, including Penélope Cruz, Naomi Campbell, and Teyana Taylor.
The launch is a landmark international event for D’Amaro, who has spent decades in Disney’s parks business. The Parks and Experiences division continues to be a primary financial driver for the company, contributing a significant portion of its operational income. D’Amaro lauded the creative teams behind the Frozen franchise, specifically director Jennifer Lee—who is currently working on Frozen 3—and called the opening a “transformational moment.”
Guests can now explore Arendelle village, take a boat trip on Frozen Ever After, interact with characters such as Anna and Elsa, and enjoy live performances like the Snow Flower Festival.