‘World’s poisonous garden’ in UK where plants can kill you !!!

A garden, lovingly dubbed ‘the world’s deadliest in United Kingdom (UK) has become a tourist hotspot – but you can only visit with a guide.

Alnwick Poison Garden, is home to nearly a hundred plants that can kill. The garden is hidden behind huge iron gates and a sign under a skull and cross bones that says ‘these plants can kill’.

Visitors to the garden, who must be escorted by a guide, are prohibited from smelling, touching or tasting any plants – with some unlucky tourists having fainted after inhaling the fumes while walking around.