World powers no longer trust India: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

Washington: Pakistani Ambassador in Washington, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh stole the show last night when he delivered a sharp critique of India during an event held to commemorate the resounding victory in “Marka-e-Haq.”

“After a long time, I now understand why India calls itself ‘Incredible India.’ It is because they do not have any credibility, and the world powers do not trust them anymore. They trust Pakistan and call Pakistan ‘credible,’” Ambassador Sheikh said while marking the first anniversary of the “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” victory.

“The ongoing talks between the U.S. and Iran showed the trust world powers have in Pakistan as a ‘credible’ country and partner because of its untiring efforts for world peace,” he said.

“We were waiting for the investigations into Pulwama when Indian authorities started blaming Pakistan for Pahalgam,” the Pakistani ambassador recalled. “We told Indian authorities that Pakistan was ready for any kind of investigation according to international standards, but India had other ambitions.”

“We downed a number of their fighter jets inside their territory within just a few hours of the battle and successfully targeted their military sites, forcing them to involve world powers to intervene for a ceasefire.”

“My better half is a witness to that late night of May 9 when I received the message from the Trump administration that India was asking for a ceasefire.”

“I was up the whole night delivering and receiving messages while my spouse went to sleep early,” he joked. “U.S. authorities told us that if Pakistan was interested, then the ceasefire could take place, as India was ready for it.”

Ambassador Sheikh also referred to President Donald Trump’s social media announcement on May 10, 2025, stating that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following U.S.-mediated talks.

He said the 88-hour period associated with the conflict had reignited patriotism among Pakistanis around the world and called on the nation to set aside internal divisions in favor of unity, stability and economic progress.

Referring to regional tensions, Sheikh said Pakistan had paid a heavy price for peace efforts in the past but warned that any perceived weakness had been met with consequences.

The ambassador said Pakistan was created to safeguard the dignity and rights of Muslims of the subcontinent and vowed that the nation would not compromise on its honor and sovereignty.

The memorable event at the Pakistani Embassy featured patriotic songs, chants of “Pakistan Zindabad,” and tributes to the country’s armed forces, civil leadership and national unity. Participants reaffirmed their resolve to make every sacrifice necessary for the protection, sovereignty and dignity of Pakistan.

Messages from the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read during the ceremony, while video messages from the deputy prime minister/foreign minister and the defense minister were also played. Pakistan’s Defense Attaché, Brig. Gen. Irfan Ali, delivered a message from Chief of Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir to attendees.