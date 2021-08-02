World’s second fastest man’s hilarious reaction to being beaten during Olympic heats

The world’s second-fastest man had a pretty hilarious reaction to being overtaken by Aussie runner Rohan Browning during Olympics heats.

Yohan Blake, a former world champ and Olympic 2016 gold medal winner and the Aussie runner Rohan Browning were taking part in the heats of the men’s 100m at the games.

The race started with Yohan being the favourite. However, Browing finished first and became the second-fastest Australian of all time.

While the race ended in just 10 seconds, netizens took note of Blake’s reaction when Browning took the lead.

Instead of looking towards the finish line, the second-fastest man in the world turned his head towards Browing, who had taken the lead.

Rohan Browning, just amazing … aussies should be so proud of an amazing athlete .. and so humble too pic.twitter.com/5xqYOgiZc7 — Liv Casben (@livcasben) July 31, 2021

Netizens share screenshots of the race and said that Blake looked completely taken aback after Browing took the lead and crossed the finish line first.

A user wrote, “Rohan Browning. Even Yohan Blake looked shocked when he saw the Aussie speed passed.”

“How’s Blake with the look over at Browning? That’s absolutely priceless,” tweeted Tim Michell

Speaking after the win, Browning said he wanted to beat Blake for a long time.

“I’ve wanted to get him [Blake] for a long time. All the world’s best guys are on my hit list,” the Australian said,” said Browning.