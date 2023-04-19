World to sight hybrid solar eclipse tomorrow

KARACHI: A rare hybrid solar eclipse will be sighted on Thursday, April 20 (tomorrow) in various parts of the world, citing the Met Office ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spectators in Pakistan as well as in India will miss out the celestial spectacle, according to the report. It will be visible at parts of the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, East Timor, Western Australia, and eastern Indonesia.

Hybrid solar eclipses are a rarity with just a few occurring in each century.

According to reports, the total duration of the solar eclipse will be five hours and 24 minutes, providing ample time to catch a glimpse of the shadow of the moon as it moves across the sun.

During the event, there will be a transition from a total to an annular eclipse, resulting in some areas seeing the moon completely obscure the sun, while others will witness a ring of light around the shadow’s edge.

The path of totality passes over Northwest Cape, a remote peninsula of Western Australia. Partially it will be visible in South/East Asia, Australia, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. However, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the solar eclipse will begin at 6:34am of Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and total eclipse to the sun will occur at 7:37am, the eclipse will reach to the climax at 9.17am, the total eclipse will end at 10:57am, while the partial eclipse will end at 11:59am PST.

