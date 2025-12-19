Worldbreaker trailer brings Milla Jovovich and Luke Evans into a monster-filled apocalypse

Humanity teeters on the edge in Brad Anderson’s upcoming sci-fi fantasy Worldbreaker, starring Milla Jovovich and Luke Evans, with the story centering on a young girl discovering the courage to face what no one else can. The official trailer has just dropped, immediately signaling that this is no typical monster movie.

Milla Jovovich, fresh from her Resident Evil legacy, takes center stage as Willa’s mother, a relentless warrior who fought on the frontlines when the Breakers, monstrous and corrupting forces, first emerged.

Luke Evans, meanwhile, plays the father, battle-worn and scarred, who whisked Willa away to a remote island to keep her safe while training her for survival. The dynamic between them feels lived-in; you can see the tension of a family trying to hold together while the world collapses outside their walls.

The trailer doesn’t waste a second. It shows towns gone, entire populations wiped out, and a mother who refuses to fall while her husband tries to prepare their daughter for what’s inevitable.

Willa, played by Billie Boullet, is pushed to find her own strength, navigating the ruins of a world that’s almost beyond saving. Milla Jovovich brings that trademark intensity to the role,she’s not just surviving; she’s shaping the next generation to keep fighting.

And Evans’ performance adds a quiet, weary layer; he’s not the flashy action hero here, just a father doing everything he can to keep hope alive.

Worldbreaker doesn’t just rely on monster attacks and high-octane fights. The family faces moral and emotional challenges too. A mysterious girl shows up, testing Willa’s sense of trust and pushing the fragile safety her father has built to the brink.

Worldbreaker lands in U.S. theaters on January 30. Between Jovovich’s relentless presence, Evans’ grounded performance, and a story that balances action with heart, it promises a survival tale that lingers long after the credits roll.

If the trailer is any indication, this isn’t just about monsters—it’s about what people are willing to do to keep the world from truly breaking.