World’s better future linked with peaceful Gaza: PM Shehbaz

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a peaceful Palestine is ‘necessary’ for a better future for the entire globe as peace in the world is ‘linked’ with peace in Gaza, ARY News reported.

Addressing a special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz also mentioned that the Ukraine-Russia war has led to a global increase in food prices.

The prime minister was of the view that underdeveloped countries are suffering due to inflation in the global market.

“Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, which has had a devastating impact on our economy,” he added.

He said that Pakistan is among the countries that have no role in climate change, yet suffering its consequences.

PM Shehbaz said that floods in Pakistan have had a severe impact on the country’s economy, adding that friendly countries including Saudi Arabia have provided significant support.

Read More: Pak-Saudi economic ties have entered ‘new era’: PM Shehbaz

The prime minister also heaped praise on the leadership of Saudi Arabia for standing with Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that Pakistan is working to implement wide-ranging reforms in the country to face challenges like climate change. PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s gas reserves are depleting rapidly, “but we are committed to finding solutions”.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz said that the economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had entered a new era as both countries were set to take concrete measures to boost the volume of bilateral trade.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of World Economic Forum here.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was playing an active role in promoting and facilitating foreign investment in the country.

The Saudi minister told the prime minister that the Kingdom was prioritising trade and investment in Pakistan on the directives of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.