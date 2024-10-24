World’s biggest airport set to open in 2030 — here’s a sneak peek

In a major development for aviation industry, the world’s largest airport – King Salman International Airport – is set to open in 2030, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will boast six massive runways and cost approximately £23 billion.

Spanning over 57 square kilometers, the airport will include an impressive 12 square kilometers dedicated to retail outlets, allowing travelers to shop while waiting for their flights.

The design is being led by the renowned architecture firm Foster + Partners, known for its work on iconic projects like the Midtown Bus Terminal in New York City and the new Marseille Airport.

King Salman International Airport will integrate the existing terminals of King Khalid International Airport, which has been in operation since 1983.

Although the specific airlines operating from the new airport have yet to be announced, the construction is expected to generate around 150,000 jobs, ranging from air traffic controllers to baristas.

The airport is projected to handle 120 million passengers annually, with expectations to increase capacity to 185 million by 2050.

This ambitious project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision to boost tourism and transform Riyadh into one of the top ten city economies globally. The goal is to support the growth of Riyadh’s population to 15–20 million people by 2030.

Currently, the largest airport in the world is King Fahd International Airport, also known as Dammam Airport, which opened in 1999. It serves as a hub for 37 airlines, handling over 10 million passengers each year.