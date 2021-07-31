‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream with 23-carat gold costs Rs132,000

Ever wondered a scoop of ice cream could cost more than gold? Recently, a cafe in Dubai claimed to make the world’s most expensive ice cream with edible gold, which is priced at 3000 dirhams (Pak rupee 132,790).

VJ and Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury shared the video of her eating ‘world’s most expensive’ ice cream on Instagram. Treasury dubbed ‘Black Diamond’, which is served in a Versace bowl at Scoopi Cafe in Dubai.

Treasury posted an almost minute-long video on her Instagram handle with the caption, “What is the one thing money can’t buy???? 60,000 rupees for ice cream!!!! Eating GOLD. Only in Dubai. World’s most expensive ice cream. Was it tasty? Hmm, it was interesting.

The ice cream is prepared with the rarest of ingredients such as Madagascar vanilla and Italian black truffles. What adds a touch of luxury to the ice cream is the addition of Iranian saffron on the top along with edible 23-carat gold flakes. The delectable ice cream is served in a Versace bowl with a silver spoon.

The video went viral just in a few minutes and garnered over 208k views and 760 comments. Most netizens said that they could make better use of 3000 dirhams.

Well, according to the Guinness World Records, this ice cream isn’t the most expensive one, by far the world’s most expensive delight is the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York City, which is priced at around $25,000.