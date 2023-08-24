World’s Most Liveable Cities

It is not new to keep record of cities from the angles of culture, healthcare, education, infrastructure and entertainment. Accordingly, cities are listed as most liveable and not so liveable. Most liveable cities are mostly located in Europe, Canada and Japan.

Vienna, in Austria, was ranked as the best place to live in the world because of its good infrastructure, good healthcare and various alternatives for culture and entertainment. It had also ranked number one in 2018 and 2019.

Copenhagen, Denmark has been placed at number two. Scandinavian cities are known for their great life quality, having free education and healthcare and low crime rates. Furthermore, Copenhagen particularly has a vibrant art and food scene.

Zurich, Switzerland is third in the last. Cities in Switzerland tend to rank high among quality of life lists thanks to their well-developed social market economy. Zurich is also extremely well-connected through public transport and it’s a very safe city. However, the cost of living is one of the highest in Europe.

Calgary, Canada has high ratings in safety, healthcare and environmental quality, and even though it endures very cold winters, it is one of the sunniest places in Canada.

Vancouver, on the other hand, has a milder climate than Calgary but is actually less sunny and very rainy. However, it is safe, clean and has a flourishing and diverse economy and multicultural environment.

Geneva, Switzerland, besides having a lot of nature around it, has really good education and a ton of leisure activity options. However, as it happens with Zurich, the cost of living is pretty high.

Frankfurt, Germany has high ratings in travel connectivity, safety and healthcare. But it particularly stands out for its business freedom, which looks at the ability to start, close and operate a business, among other factors.

Toronto, Canada is internationally known as a centre of finance and business, as well as for the film and television industry. It’s also a great place for entrepreneurs, as it ranks 10/10 in the startup index.

Amsterdam, Netherlands is one of the most bike-friendly cities on the planet. It is also one of the best cities in Europe for entrepreneurs. Furthermore, it has great cultural diversity and well-developed infrastructure.

Osaka, Japan is an extremely safe city to live in, rating 10/10 in that category. It also has very high ratings in housing, business freedom and healthcare.

Melbourne, Australia stands out for its free business environment and good healthcare. It also has high ratings in startups, safety and environmental quality. Furthermore, it has a multicultural art and food scene. This year, Melbourne and Osaka tied in 10th place.