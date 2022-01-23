Wounded leopard found in Muzaffarabad, dies

A rare leopard that was found seriously injured in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) died on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the Wildlife Management Board, the injured female leopard was shifted to Islamabad from Muzaffarabad due to her severe wounds. X-rays showed fix to six riffle pellets in the body of the leopard, the board added.

The body of the predator was paralysed due to the riffle pellet that hit her spinal cord. The medical team operated the leopard to save her life, but they failed in doing so.

Earlier it was reported that the wild animal was spotted at the banks of river Neelam are falling into a ditch.

The locals had rushed to rescue the injured predator a few kilometers away from Muzaffarabad city.

Wildlife Director Naeem Iftikhar Dar along with the team reached the site to rescue her. Locals also offered chicken meat to provide the lost energy to the big cat.

