‘Wow, grape’: Viral meme to be auctioned off as NFT to help flood victims

Former senator Sehar Kamran — who became famous for her “wow grape” meme – has decided to sell it as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) to raise funds for the rehabilitation of Pakistan flood victims.

The viral meme will be auctioned on September 30 as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the digital art marketplace, Foundation.

Taking to Twitter, Kamran says she has decided to auction the meme as an NFT in the wake of widespread devastation caused by monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan and donate the proceeds for the rehabilitation of flood survivors.

Iconic Meme #WowGrape is all set to be auctioned as #NFT on 30 Sep 2022 on the digital art marketplace @foundation

Funds generated from NFT sale will help in rehabilitation of #FloodVictims #FloodRelief #PakistanFloods

Auction link can be found below:https://t.co/KpwKzim9as — Senator Sehar Kamran T.I. (@SeharKamran) September 4, 2022

The meme went viral during the early days of the pandemic in 2020 and immediately caught netizens’ attention.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290 people, including 453 children. The inundation, blamed on climate change, is still spreading.

On Friday, the United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) said there was a risk of “many more” child deaths from disease after floods.

Comments