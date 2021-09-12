Wrestler dies during fight in India – Watch viral video

A wrestler died during a fight in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident that took place on Sept 2 in Faridpur village of Thakurdwara Kotwali area in Moradabad has surfaced on social media.

In the video, wrestler Mahesh was seen fighting Sajid, a local wrestler, in a match. As the match began, Sajid picked up Mahesh and slammed him on the ground, putting pressure on his neck.

As the spectators cheered and clapped, Mahesh blacked out. Sajid tried to wake up Mahesh as he remained unconscious on the ground. Later, people gathered there and tried to lift Mahesh and moved his neck to fix it but he remained unmoved.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing

He was later declared dead and the body was handed over to his relatives.

It has not yet been determined whether Mahesh died due to his neck being broken during the fight or some other reason. Local police said they have received no information about the incident.