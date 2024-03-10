Wrestling star dies aged 50 after being rushed to hospital immediately following match

The former Pro Wrestling NOAH and ZERO1 wrestler was urgently hospitalized after a match for All Japan Pro Wrestling over the weekend.

AJPW disclosed that his ‘condition suddenly deteriorated’ following his tag team loss to Hokuto Omori, alongside partner Ryo Inoue, during the Dream Power Series event in Gunma.

The match, lasting just under 12 minutes, was followed by the wrestler falling ill, while, the cause of death remains undisclosed.

AJPW, in an official statement on its website, announced the passing of Yutaka Yoshie on March 10, 2024.

After the match, Yoshie’s health rapidly declined, leading to his immediate transfer to a hospital in Takasaki City, where he unfortunately took his last breath.

The company paid tribute to Yoshie’s career, which commenced with NJPW in 1994.

AJPW expressed their condolences, acknowledging Yoshie’s accomplishments and extending their prayers for his soul to rest in peace.