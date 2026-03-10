Writers Guild Awards: the event honours the best talents

The Writers Guild Awards gave awards to the best talents with esteemed recognitions.

On Sunday, March 8, the event was held at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The 2026 Writers Guild Awards honoured the highly talented writers for their incredible writing skills in the hit movies and TV shows with prestigious accolades, with Sinners, One Battle After Another, and The Pitt bagging major awards.

At the esteemed show, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners caught the spotlight for best original screenplay, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another bagged the organisation’s award for best adapted screenplay.

On the television side, The Pitt was honoured with two major awards, the best drama series and best new series, while The Studio received the prestigious award for best comedy series.

Here’s the complete winner list of Writers Guild Awards 2026:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sinners, Written by Ryan Coogler; Warner Bros. Pictures

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

One Battle After Another, Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, Screen Story by Paul Thomas Anderson, Inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon; Warner Bros. Pictures

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

2,000 Meters to Andriivka, Written by Mstyslav Chernov; Frontline Features

DRAMA SERIES

The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max

COMEDY SERIES

The Studio, Written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen; Apple TV

LIMITED SERIES

Dying for Sex, Written by Sheila Callaghan, Harris Danow, Madeleine George, Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock, Sasha Stewart, Sabrina Wu, Keisha Zollar; FX/Hulu

NEW SERIES

The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max

EPISODIC DRAMA

“7:00 A.M.” (The Pitt), Written by R. Scott Gemmill; HBO | Max

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Prelude” (The Righteous Gemstones), Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Danny R. McBride; HBO | Max

COMEDY/VARIETY SERIES – TALK OR SKETCH

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers: Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali; Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Sofía Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford; HBO | Max

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Marc Maron: Panicked, Written by Marc Maron; HBO | Max

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP” (American Experience), Written by Rob Rapley; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Trump’s Power & the Rule of Law” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

ANIMATION

“Shira Can’t Cook” (Long Story Short) Written by Mehar Sethi; Netflix

TV & STREAMING MOTION PICTURES

Deep Cover, Written by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow; Prime Video

DAYTIME DRAMA

The Young and the Restless, Associate Head Writers: Jeff Beldner, Marla Kanelos, Dave Ryan; Writers: Susan Banks, Amanda L. Beall, Marin Gazzaniga, Rebecca McCarty, Madeleine Phillips; CBS/Paramount+

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Head Writer: Robert Patton Writers: Kyle Beakley, Michael Davies, Terence Grey, Amy Ozols, Tim Siedell, David Levinson-Wilk; ABC+

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“When We Lose Someone” (Tab Time), Written by Sean Presant; YouTube

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

Remembering Palestinian Journalists Killed by Israeli Forces, Written by Lisa Salinas; MSNBC

NEWS SCRIPT, REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Devastating Flooding in Texas” (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, and Dave Bloch; ABC News

DIGITAL NEWS

“An Isolated Boarding School Promised to Help Troubled Girls. Former Students Say They Were Abused. Written by Sebastian Murdock and Taiyler Mitchell; HuffPost

SHORT FORM STREAMING

The Rabbit Hole with Jimmy Kimmel, Writers: Jimmy Kimmel & Jesse Joyce; YouTube

PROMOTIONAL WRITING

“CBS Comedy “, Written by Dan Greenberger; CBS

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“ABC News Radio Top of the Hour News, Written by Robert Hawley; ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Life and Legacy of Jimmy Carter, Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“Jerry Lewis’ Lost Holocaust Clown Movie” (Decoder Ring), Written by Max Freedman; Slate