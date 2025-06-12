Pat Cummins enters records books with six-for in WTC final

Australia captain Pat Cummins joined an elite list of bowlers after bagging a six-for in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 against South Africa on Thursday.

The right-arm pacer picked up six wickets for 28, taking his tally of Test wickets to 300.

The achievement made Pat Cummins the eighth from Australia to 300 Test wickets.

His bowling figures in the WTC final 2025 are also the best by a Test captain at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

With his 300 wickets, it marked the first time in the history of the red-ball format that a bowling attack had three bowlers with 300 or more wickets.

Pat Cummins joined Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in the current Australia group.

On the back of his exceptional outing with the ball, Australia bowled out South Africa for 138, taking a lead of 78 runs in the WTC final 2025 at Lord’s.

During the innings break, the Australia captain celebrated his achievement of 300 Test wickets, while pointing out his struggles with injuries.

“It’s way more than I could have asked for. For any fast bowler 300 is a big number, means you’ve battled a few injuries and niggles, got through it and played well in different conditions,” Pat Cummins said.

The right-arm pacer also expressed his joy over getting a lead over South Africa in the first innings of the WTC final 2025.

“They were batting pretty well so happy we’ve got a decent lead this first innings,” the Australia captain said.

It is worth noting here that Pat Cummins is only behind Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Waqar Younis in the list of bowlers who have picked up 300 wickets with the best strike-rate.