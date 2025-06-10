South Africa announce Playing XI for WTC final against Australia

South Africa on Tuesday announced their Playing XI for the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 against Australia.

Led by captain Temba Bavuma, the Proteas lineup includes three pacers and a specialist spinner.

South Africa have decided to go with Ryan Rickelton, their top-scorer in the WTC 2023/25 cycle, and Aiden Markram at the top of the batting lineup for the WTC final 2025.

The side will go with Wiaan Mulder at No.3, having played him at the position during South Africa’s recent Tests against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“Mulder is quite young in that position. But I think having played with Mulder, having seen him and the way he has grown in the last two years within the red-ball format,” Temba Bavuma said.

“It’s about giving him a lot more confidence, keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best,” he added.

Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham and wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verrynne will headline the middle-order.

In the bowling department, Keshav Maharaj is the sole full-time spinner alongside pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

While Dane Paterson was exceptional with the ball in their last Test series against Pakistan, the side picked Ngidi for the WTC final 2025.

“Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made. We see what Dane Paterson did for us to the end of last season. But it was more from a tactical point of view. Probably a little bit more pace from Lungi, guess he’s a bit taller as well,” Temba Bavuma said.

He added, “Lungi also has a better record, not taking away anything from Patto. He (Ngidi) has the experience, he’s played here before, not that Patto hasn’t.”

It is worth noting here that the ultimate Test of the current WTC cycle will be played between South Africa and Australia, starting June 11 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

South Africa Playing XI for WTC final 2025: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.