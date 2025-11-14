Wuthering Heights 2025 Trailer Sparks Controversy

The latest trailer for the Wuthering Heights film adaptation, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, has ignited a heated debate online. Directed by Emerald Fennell, this new take on Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic has fans questioning its romanticized approach. Here’s why the Wuthering Heights trailer is making waves and dividing audiences.

The second full-length trailer for Wuthering Heights, released on YouTube, markets the story as “the greatest love story of all time.” Featuring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, the trailer emphasizes passionate moments, including kissing scenes and emotional exchanges set against the moody West Yorkshire moors. A new song, “Chains of Love” by Charli XCX, underscores the romantic tone, with a soundtrack album planned for release alongside the film.

However, this framing has sparked backlash from fans of Brontë’s novel, who argue that Wuthering Heights is not a love story but a dark tale of obsession, revenge, and toxicity. The trailer highlights Cathy’s decision to marry wealthy Edgar Linton (Shazad Latif) for social status, which drives Heathcliff to vow vengeance. A key scene shows Cathy asking Heathcliff, “What would you do if you were rich?” to which he replies, “I’d do what all rich men do… Live in a big house, be cruel to my servants, take a wife.” While visually stunning, the trailer’s romantic lens has left many fans feeling it misrepresents the book’s core themes.

Social Media Reactions: A Divided Wuthering Heights Fandom

The Wuthering Heights trailer has triggered polarized reactions across platforms like YouTube and Reddit. Some viewers praise its breathtaking cinematography, costume design, and production quality, with one commenter noting, “The visuals are absolutely stunning.” Others, however, criticize the film for turning Wuthering Heights into a romance akin to Pride and Prejudice. One Reddit user vented, “The book is NOT a love story—it’s about toxic obsession. This feels like a total misinterpretation.”

Fans have expressed frustration over labeling Heathcliff as a romantic hero rather than the complex, destructive figure from the novel. “Did we read the same Wuthering Heights?” one commenter asked, while another called the trailer’s approach “fundamentally wrong.” Some are open to viewing the film as a standalone story, with one saying,

“I’ll watch it as an original film, not an adaptation, to avoid disappointment.”

Directed by Emerald Fennell, known for Saltburn, this Wuthering Heights adaptation promises a visually striking take on Brontë’s gothic masterpiece. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi lead a talented cast, bringing the turbulent relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff to life. The film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day—a release date that further fuels the romance controversy.