'Wuthering Heights' actor seen with Magi Fogg in London

In the recent update, Australian actor known for his role as Heathcliff with model Magi Fogg, was photographed leaving the Wuthering Heights UK after party in London, on Friday.

The event followed the UK premiere of the highly anticipated romantic film in Leicester Square.

Images captured Elordi and Fogg, exiting Mandrake Bar just seconds apart, with the actor appearing to avoid photographers. He wore black shades, a white shirt untucked from his suit trousers, and maintained a low profile before entering a chauffeur-driven car with Fogg.

The outing came weeks after Elordi was reportedly reunited with his on-and-off girlfriend, Olivia Jade, in New York. The pair, who began dating in 2021, briefly rekindled their relationship before ultimately splitting in October 2025.

Elordi’s past high-profile relationships include co-star Ana de Armas, with whom he was seen during the 2023 Golden Globes. His career highlights include leading roles in “Euphoria” and “Heartstopper,” as well as portraying Heathcliff in “Wuthering Heights.”

Representatives for both Jacob Elordi and Madi Fogg have not commented on the outing. The actor continues to balance his rising career with public scrutiny of his personal life, while remaining a frequent presence in red-carpet events and celebrity news.

This appearance adds to ongoing public interest in Elordi’s relationships, fashion choices, and professional trajectory in film and television.