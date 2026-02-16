'Wuthering Heights': Emerald Fennell's movie dominates box office with $7.6M

Emerald Fennell’s rework of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights has dominated the box office.

In the recent news, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has stormed the global box office, the movie has earned US$76.8m (£56m, A$108m) in its debut weekend, marking the year’s biggest opening so far.

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff, the Warner Bros. romantic drama made US$34.8m in North America from 3,682 locations, with studio projections suggesting it will reach $40m by the end of the President’s Day long weekend.

Internationally, the film exceeded expectations with US$42M across 76 territories, bringing its global total to a much higher figure once the long weekend is factored in, that means the film has already recouped its reported $80M production budget, not including marketing costs.

In Australia, where Robbie and Elordi’s “home field advantage” boosted turnout, the film earned A$6.07M (US$4.3M).

Upcoming releases in Japan, Vietnam, and China are expected to further strengthen its box office run. Despite its commercial success, Fennell’s adaptation has divided critics.

It holds a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences gave it a B CinemaScore, with only 51% saying they would “definitely recommend” the film.

PostTrak polling showed women made up 76% of ticket buyers in North America, while men dominated audiences overseas. The film’s strong debut comes as Warner Bros. faces a potential takeover bid from Paramount.

Wuthering Heights marks the studio’s ninth consecutive No. 1 opening, following hits like A Minecraft Movie, Final Destination Bloodlines, and Weapons.