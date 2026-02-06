'Wuthering Heights' opens screen for critics

Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights has finally screened for critics and early reactions suggested the film is as provocative, divisive and visually captive as expected.

The celebrities starring in the caste are Margot Robbie as Catherine “Cathy” Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. The movie will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, 13 February.

The erotic reimagining of Emily Brontë’s gothic classic has been the subject of controversy for months from casting choices to Fennell’s unapologetically sensual vision.

The full reviews are to be established, yet the first reaction are now offering insights of the movie, and also able to predict if the adaptation will pay off.

Wuthering Heights summary

Wuthering Heights followed the obsessive and destructive love story between Cathy Earnshaw and Heathcliff, an orphan taken in by her family.

Though deeply bonded from childhood societal class divisions prevented them from being together.

Cathy ultimately marries Edgar Linton while Heathcliff disappeared only to return years later wealthy, embittered and driven by revenge.

The good parts

In the lastest post on X, Variety critic Courtney Howard called the adaptation, “a god-tier new classic.

“Emerald Fennell’s #WutheringHeightsMovie is intoxicating, transcendent, tantalising, bewitching, lustworthy, hypnotic. Expertly captured the breathtaking ache & essence of desire. Sandgren’s cinematography, spellbinding. Davies’ production design, sublime”.

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay echoed that enthusiasm, highlighting the chemistry between the leads.

“Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is a scorching hot and twisted tale. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s chemistry and sexual tension is a whole other level of HOT!”

She added, “Only Emerald could take a classic, turn it on its head, make you fall completely in lust, and then utterly destroy your soul”.

Film critic Scott Menzel suggested that BookTok fans would be “absolutely floored” by the adaptation.

IndieWire’s Anne Thompson described the film as “a rip-roaring, bodice-ripping crowd-pleaser,” while The Playlist’s Griffin Schiller compared Fennell’s approach to Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist style calling the film “a full-on sensory experience” and “the steamiest film we’ve had in a minute”.

The bad parts

Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia admitted the adaptation was “messy and overlong,” noting.

“Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights feels entirely singular, and you’ll either love her bold, colourful approach or not”.

Schiller also predicted backlash from traditionalists writing that “purists will take issue” with the adaptation though he added it is “sure to become a staple for this generation.”

Is Wuthering Heights worth watching?

Based on early reactions Wuthering Heights appeared to be a bold, visually lavish and highly erotic reinterpretation.

Critics largely agree that Robbie and Elordi’s intense chemistry combined elevate the film into a must-see experience.