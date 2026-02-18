Wuthering Heights: Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra caught during NYC screening

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra drew public attention after being spotted enjoying a relaxed movie outing in New York City.

The pair was seen attending a screening of Wuthering Heights, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

Witnesses reported that Pascal and Olarra appeared comfortable as they sat side by side in the theatre, occasionally chatting during the film. Their latest appearance followed a busy Valentine’s Day weekend in the city, where the two were previously photographed sightseeing and exploring local neighbourhoods.

Before heading to the cinema, the actors were also seen grabbing lunch after touring the Lower East Side, further fueling speculation about their growing friendship. Despite frigid winter temperatures sweeping across the city, both bundled up in layered outfits while moving between destinations.

While neither Pascal nor Olarra has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, their repeated outings have sparked conversation among fans. Olarra was previously linked to Luke Evans, with the two confirming their split in 2021 after dating for just over a year.

Pascal, known for maintaining a relatively private personal life, has recently been in the spotlight amid several high-profile projects, making his off-screen appearances particularly noteworthy for followers of celebrity culture.

For now, the movie outing appears to reflect a casual day in New York rather than a formal public debut.

However, as sightings continue, interest in Pascal and Olarra’s dynamic is likely to grow, especially as fans keep a close eye on the actor’s life beyond the screen.