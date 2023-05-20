John Cena reveals reason of feud with Dwayne Johnson

WWE and Hollywood actor John Cena said his selfishness was the reason for his feud with fellow sports entertainer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

John Cena talked about Dwayne Johnson not seeing eye to eye with him in the past.

The ‘Fast X‘ star said he had a rough patch when Dwayne Johnson commented about the sports entertainment business in 2012.

“I got selfish and me – living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective – I took Dwayne’s comments as not genuine,” he recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆 𝐘 𝐌 ♦️ 𝐏 𝐀 𝐒 𝐀 (@gympasa)

The “Dr of Thuganomics” said his retort to “The People’s Champ” haunted him instead.

Moreover, John Cena said he was jealous of not having the main event status as Dwayne Johnson.

Related – John Cena joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba for ‘Heads of State‘

“I just got selfish and wanted a main event marquee match because it would better what I thought was the business,” he said. “That was short-sighted and selfish. It worked!”

He added: “But it worked at the cost of two people who communicated and almost put it in jeopardy. There was a moment where there was a lot of bad vibes between us and rightfully so.”

Related – Dwayne Johnson rejected lead role in multi-billion franchise

John Cena said they became friends and their friendship “is in a really good place”.