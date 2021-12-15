WWE tweet on The Miz being in Hall of Fame sparks outrage

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans were seething after the company announced that its superstar The Miz is the first inductee into the Hall of Fame class of 2022.

The sports-entertainment giant made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is The Miz!” the tweet read. “Really?”

The fans were not too happy about the announcement and wrote some harsh comments. They mentioned that legendary superstars with the likes of The Rock, Evolution and The Undertaker should have been inducted instead.

What complete bs. Miz going into the hall before the Hardy’s, brothers of destruction, undertaker , triple h, evolution, cena, the rock and more. Love miz but he can’t wait till the others get in — Matthew Berg (@MWBrg) December 14, 2021

I REALLY hope this is NOT TRUE. I NEVER want to see @mikethemiz in the WWE Hall of Fame. I can’t stand The Miz. I have been watching him since he debuted on WWE TV in 2006 and I have HATED him since then. — Devin C (@Devin_SAT_Clark) December 14, 2021

Undertaker? Triple H? Rock? Victoria? King Kong bundy? Not in the HOF but @mikethemiz is?! What a joke honestly. — Kay (@kevinralda24) December 14, 2021

The hall of fame is already a joke, unfortunately, no structure at all its disappointing for the legends of the past. The only way to save the hall of fame is an immortal section, with the first being Undertaker — Junior (@JuniorLegacy10) December 14, 2021

However, some of them defended the induction citing his hard work as the reason.

Anybody that is hating on this man either did not take 10 minutes to research how hard this guy work and how generous he is or they just really do like to see people fail. we all know the stories about him being hazed heavily.The guy worked great,sold and put over many. Deserved — TheGreatAspie (@Jon54989749) December 14, 2021

I’d acc be down for this 🥺. Miz has worked so hard for this, one of the most consistent performers in WWE today. He deserves it. — Barbie-Kiara 💅🏼💕 (@BarbieKiaraaa) December 14, 2021

I think miz deserve his spot.. especially since he been in wwe for a long time! — Bri’s life (@Bris_life12) December 14, 2021

The Miz, whose real name is Mike Mizanin, has won the WWE Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship, WWE United States Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, World Tag Team Championship, on multiple occasions.

