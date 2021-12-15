Wednesday, December 15, 2021
WWE tweet on The Miz being in Hall of Fame sparks outrage

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans were seething after the company announced that its superstar The Miz is the first inductee into the Hall of Fame class of 2022.

The sports-entertainment giant made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is The Miz!” the tweet read. “Really?”

The fans were not too happy about the announcement and wrote some harsh comments. They mentioned that legendary superstars with the likes of The Rock, Evolution and The Undertaker should have been inducted instead.

However, some of them defended the induction citing his hard work as the reason.

The Miz, whose real name is Mike Mizanin, has won the WWE Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship, WWE United States Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship, World Tag Team Championship, on multiple occasions.

