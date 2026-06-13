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Wyatt-Hodge inspires England rout of Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup opener

  • By AFP
    • -
  • Jun 13, 2026
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Wyatt-Hodge inspires England rout of Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup opener
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