IHC CJ hints at summoning interior secretary in X blockade case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday hinted at summoning the interior secretary in the social media platform X (Twitter) blockade case, ARY News reported.

The top judge passed the remarks while hearing a plea of Ihtisham Abbasi against the suspension of X services in Pakistan. At the outset of the hearing, the joint interior secretary apprised the IHC CJ that X services have been suspended on the report of security institutions.

Justice Aamer Farooq showed resentment over the conduct of the joint interior secretary.

Show a report, avoid doing a speech in the court, the IHC CJ remarked. I can make more stronger speech than you, but we need documents and proofs on which X services have been blocked, he added.

Read more: SHC directs PTA to restore X services across Pakistan

“You have appeared before the court without any file or report,” the IHC judge said to the joint secretary and asked how would you assist the court.

Questioning the behaviour of the joint secretary of the interior, IHC CJ Justice Aamer Farooq hinted at summoning the interior secretary.

“Should I summon the interior secretary?”

Later, the hearing was adjourned until April 17.

NetBlocks, an organisation that monitors accessibility issues on the internet, On February 17 confirmed that a “national-scale disruption” has hit X in Pakistan in the aftermath of widespread protests in the country triggered by the alleged vote rigging in general elections.