Restrictions on X causing minimal impact as less than 2% Pakistanis use it, claims IT minister

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja Wednesday clarified that the decision to restrict social media platform X (Twitter) was made by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under the directives of the Ministry of Interior, ARY News reported.

“PTA is an autonomous body responsible for regulations,” said Shaza Fatima while responding to queries about slow internet and restrictions on X in the National Assembly.

The minister rejected the impression of relating X restrictions to freedom of expression, adding that only 2% of Pakistan’s population uses X, making the impact minimal.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja said according to PTA report, internet speed has improved by 28% since last year, and mobile internet users have grown by 24%.

November saw a 25% growth in IT exports, with fibre optic infrastructure being the primary focus for future expansion.

The minister acknowledged the challenges posed by the recent high-security environment during the SCO summit but assured that immediate steps were taken to minimize disruptions. “Our response was swift, with teams working overnight to address connectivity issues,” she stated.

Read more: Mobile internet speed records 28% increase in Pakistan, claims PTA

Shaza Fatima also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving digital infrastructure while ensuring national security priorities are met.

Earlier, a report by the World Population Review said that Pakistan ranks 198th globally in internet speed rankings.

According to the report, Pakistan ranks below Palestine, Bhutan, Ghana, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Libya in internet speed.

The average mobile internet download speed in Pakistan is 19.59 Mbps, while broadband internet averages 15.52 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads globally in both mobile and broadband internet speed, followed by Singapore in mobile internet and Qatar in broadband speed.

Hong Kong and Chile rank third and fourth in mobile internet speed, respectively.

The report anticipates improvements in internet speed with advancements in technology.