Mobile internet speed records 28% increase in Pakistan, claims PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that Pakistan has seen a significant boost in mobile internet speed, with a 28 percent (pc) increase recorded over the past year, ARY News reported on Monday.

Refuting all the reports of internet slowdown in Pakistan, the state telecommunication regulator PTA, in a statement, said the mobile phone internet speed in the country increased by 28pc.

It said that the mobile internet speed has risen to 20.02 Megabits per second (Mbps) from 15.65 Mbps in the previous year. adding that “this improvement is accompanied by a 24.2pc surge in mobile internet usage”.

PTA said that the number of broadband subscribers reached 142.3 million while telecom subscribers stood at 196 million as of September 2024.

“The telecom sector generated substantial revenue, recording Rs955 billion in the last fiscal year, with 29.6 million mobile devices manufactured locally during the same period”, the statement added.

Earlier, A report by the World Population Review said that Pakistan ranks 198th globally in internet speed rankings.

According to the report, Pakistan ranks below Palestine, Bhutan, Ghana, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Libya in internet speed.

The average mobile internet download speed in Pakistan is 19.59 Mbps, while broadband internet averages 15.52 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads globally in both mobile and broadband internet speed, followed by Singapore in mobile internet and Qatar in broadband speed.

Hong Kong and Chile rank third and fourth in mobile internet speed, respectively.

The report anticipates improvements in internet speed with advancements in technology.